USS Gerald R. Ford supports Operation Epic Fury

U.S. Sailors assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 37 upload ordnance onto an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while supporting Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)