    USS Gerald R. Ford supports Operation Epic Fury [Image 18 of 34]

    USS Gerald R. Ford supports Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.01.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Sailors load ordnance onto an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 31, on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while supporting Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.01.2026 11:05
    Photo ID: 9542711
    VIRIN: 260301-D-D0477-2478
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Iran
    CENTCOM
    epicfury

