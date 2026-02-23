USS Gerald R. Ford supports Operation Epic Fury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors attach ordnance onto an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 37, on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while supporting Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)