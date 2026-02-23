(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Medal of Honor Recipients Arrive in the National Capital Region [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Medal of Honor Recipients Arrive in the National Capital Region

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2026

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson poses for a group photo with (l to r) Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons, HQDA G-1; Richardson’s partner Betty Gettel, Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, Director, Military Personnel Management, HQDA G-1; and Sgt. Maj. John Grant, HQDA G-1, Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 28, 2026, in preparation for a Medal of Honor ceremony scheduled for March 2 at the White House. President Trump will award the Medal of Honor for then-Staff Sgt. Richardson’s acts of conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty, Sept. 14, 1968, while serving as the Lima Platoon Leader with Company A, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division during action in the vicinity of Loc Ninh, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 19:25
    VIRIN: 260228-A-AJ780-9635
    Location: US
    This work, Army Medal of Honor Recipients Arrive in the National Capital Region [Image 2 of 2], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MOH2026MAR

