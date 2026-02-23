Army Medal of Honor Recipients Arrive in the National Capital Region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, Director, Military Personnel Management, HQDA G-1, greets retired Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson upon his arrival to Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 28, 2026, in preparation for a Medal of Honor ceremony scheduled for March 2 at the White House. President Trump will award the Medal of Honor for then-Staff Sgt. Richardson’s acts of conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty, Sept. 14, 1968, while serving as the Lima Platoon Leader with Company A, 1st Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division during action in the vicinity of Loc Ninh, Republic of Vietnam. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)