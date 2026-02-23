Army Reserve Student Skills Salon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Devine Marshall, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 776th Quartermaster Detachment, takes notes as a judge critiques him after a savory student skills salon event at the 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia February 27 2026. At the savory student skills event students are judged on three different cuts of potatoes, peeling and dicing an onion, peeling, seeding and concassing a tomato, and finally preparing a chicken. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and is the largest culinary event in North America.