    Army Reserve Student Skills Salon [Image 18 of 23]

    Army Reserve Student Skills Salon

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Spc. Adonis Espino, 377th Theater Sustainment Command, 758th Quartermaster Detachment, prepares a chicken during a savory student skills salon event at the 50th Joint Culinary Training Exercise at Fort Lee, Virginia February 27 2026. At the savory student skills event students are judged on three different cuts of potatoes, peeling and dicing an onion, peeling, seeding and concassing a tomato, and finally preparing a chicken. The JCTE is an annual event showcasing culinary talent across all components of the Department of Defense and is the largest culinary event in North America.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 18:20
    Photo ID: 9542287
    VIRIN: 260227-A-SZ193-7945
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 17.6 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Army Reserve Student Skills Salon [Image 23 of 23], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS

    Ft. Lee
    Joint Culinary Training Event
    Army Reserve
    Savory Student Skills

