U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

A U.S. Navy Sailor prepares an E-2D Hawkeye aircraft, attached to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 124, for launch on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)