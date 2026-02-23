U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, from the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)