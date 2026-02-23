(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.28.2026

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    A U.S. Navy Sailor signals an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9, from the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while operating in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iran
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    epicfury

