U.S. Navy Sailors signal to an E-2D Hawkeye aircraft, attached to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 124, as it taxis on the flight deck of world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 14:44
|Photo ID:
|9542083
|VIRIN:
|260228-N-D0477-1098
|Resolution:
|5629x3160
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|7
This work, U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.