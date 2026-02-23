U.S. Forces Launch Operation Epic Fury

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors signal to an E-2D Hawkeye aircraft, attached to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 124, as it taxis on the flight deck of world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)