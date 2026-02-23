Musicians 1st Class Grant Futch, Raphael Noriega, Nick Halbig and Senior Chief Musician Colin Wise stand to perform the closing of John Phillip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” during the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Queensbury High School in Queensbury, New York. The stop was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Public concerts are part of the U.S. Navy Band’s outreach mission, connecting communities across the country with their U.S. Navy, traveling where ships can’t go.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2026 13:58
|Photo ID:
|9542072
|VIRIN:
|260227-N-OA196-2151
|Resolution:
|7265x4843
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|QUEENSBURY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band performs in Queensbury, New York [Image 31 of 31], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.