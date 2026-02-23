Navy Band performs in Queensbury, New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Musician Pamela Blakely speaks with audience members following the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Queensbury High School in Queensbury, New York. The stop was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Public concerts are part of the U.S. Navy Band’s outreach mission, connecting communities across the country with their U.S. Navy, traveling where ships can’t go.