    Navy Band performs in Queensbury, New York

    Navy Band performs in Queensbury, New York

    QUEENSBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musicians 1st Class Joseph Guimaraes and Ava Conway speak with audience members following the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Queensbury High School in Queensbury, New York. The stop was one of the band’s 2026 tour performances, spanning four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. Public concerts are part of the U.S. Navy Band’s outreach mission, connecting communities across the country with their U.S. Navy, traveling where ships can’t go.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 13:58
    Photo ID: 9542056
    VIRIN: 260227-N-OA196-2158
    Resolution: 7729x5153
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: QUEENSBURY, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band performs in Queensbury, New York, by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Concert Band
    Navy Band
    2026 Tour
    Queensbury New York

