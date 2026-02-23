(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IKE Dental Moves Back Onboard [Image 6 of 9]

    IKE Dental Moves Back Onboard

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamison Sutton 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Tyler Oakes, left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Taylor McCarthy perform a dental procedure aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Feb. 25, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jamison Sutton)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.28.2026 09:36
    VIRIN: 260225-N-FC769-1012
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk;
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk; NNSY

