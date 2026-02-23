IKE Dental Moves Back Onboard

U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Michael Gabry, left, gets his blood pressure taken by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kenneth Massey aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Feb. 24, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jamison Sutton)
