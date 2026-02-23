Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Visits MCBH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Oue Sadamasa, special advisor to the prime minister of Japan, lays a wreath at the Commander Fusata Iida Memorial site during his visit to MCBH, Feb. 26, 2026. During his visit, Sadamasa paid his respects at the Klipper memorial and Iida memorial sites, strengthening ties between the Japan Ministry of Defense and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)