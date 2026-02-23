(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Visits MCBH

    Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Visits MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa Hernandez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Cops Col. Jeremy Beaven, center, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) and Oue Sadamasa, special advisor to the prime minister of Japan, hold a moment of silence at the Commander Fusata Iida Memorial site at MCBH during his visit to MCBH, Feb. 26, 2026. During his visit, Sadamasa paid his respects at the Klipper memorial and Iida memorial sites, strengthening ties between the Japan Ministry of Defense and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 20:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
