Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Visits MCBH

U.S. Marine Cops Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) and Oue Sadamasa, special advisor to the prime minister of Japan, visit the Klipper Memorial during Sadamasa’s visit to MCBH, Feb. 26, 2026. During his visit, Sadamasa paid his respects at the Klipper memorial and Iida memorial sites, strengthening ties between the Japan Ministry of Defense and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Melissa M. Hernandez)