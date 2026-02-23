(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Information Warfare Squadron 9 Stands Up [Image 5 of 5]

    Information Warfare Squadron 9 Stands Up

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by Seaman Maddix Almeyda 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 27, 2026) – U.S. Navy Sailors, attached to Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) 9, pose for a photo after the IWRON 9 assumption of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 27, 2026. IWRON Nine, a unit designed to operationalize Information Warfare (IW) capabilities and provide decisive decision advantage to Carrier Strike Group Commanders, was established, Feb 27. IWRON Nine is the second squadron established under a 48-month pilot program and will serve as the first squadron on the West Coast. IWRON Nine marks a crucial step forward in ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the premier warfighting force – ready, capable, and unmatched. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 17:32
    VIRIN: 260226-N-ND136-1700
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Information Warfare Squadron 9 Stands Up [Image 5 of 5], by SN Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Fleet
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet

