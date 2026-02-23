SAN DIEGO (Feb. 27, 2026) – U.S. Navy Capt. Edward McLellan, commanding officer of Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) 9, delivers remarks at the IWRON 9 assumption of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 27, 2026. IWRON Nine, a unit designed to operationalize Information Warfare (IW) capabilities and provide decisive decision advantage to Carrier Strike Group Commanders, was established, Feb 27. IWRON Nine is the second squadron established under a 48-month pilot program and will serve as the first squadron on the West Coast. IWRON Nine marks a crucial step forward in ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the premier warfighting force – ready, capable, and unmatched. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9541390
|VIRIN:
|260226-N-ND136-1580
|Resolution:
|3528x4939
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Information Warfare Squadron 9 Stands Up [Image 5 of 5], by SN Maddix Almeyda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.