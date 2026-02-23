Information Warfare Squadron 9 Stands Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 27, 2026) – U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Vernazza, commander, Naval Information Forces, gives a speech at the Information Warfare Squadron (IWRON) 9 assumption of command ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Feb. 27, 2026. IWRON Nine, a unit designed to operationalize Information Warfare (IW) capabilities and provide decisive decision advantage to Carrier Strike Group Commanders, was established, Feb 27. IWRON Nine is the second squadron established under a 48-month pilot program and will serve as the first squadron on the West Coast. IWRON Nine marks a crucial step forward in ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the premier warfighting force – ready, capable, and unmatched. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)