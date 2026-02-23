(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rain or Shine, Ready to Serve [Image 10 of 13]

    Rain or Shine, Ready to Serve

    GERMANY

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Carr, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, monitors traffic with a LIDAR device at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. The device enables accurate speed detection and supports traffic enforcement operations to enhance roadway safety on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 14:20
    Photo ID: 9540686
    VIRIN: 260222-A-PT551-7465
    Resolution: 5599x3499
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: DE
    This work, Rain or Shine, Ready to Serve [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police

