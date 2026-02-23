Rain or Shine, Ready to Serve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Carr, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, monitors traffic with a LIDAR device at Vogelweh Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. The device enables accurate speed detection and supports traffic enforcement operations to enhance roadway safety on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)