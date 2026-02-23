Rain or Shine, Ready to Serve

U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Carr and Spc. Cirino Valle, military police officers assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct a courtesy patrol through Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at U.S. Army Garrison Landstuhl, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. The patrol enhances security presence and strengthens relationships with medical staff and patients across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
