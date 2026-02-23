Rain or Shine, Ready to Serve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Hunter Carr, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, checks his LIDAR device at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Feb. 22, 2026. The equipment calibration ensures accurate speed enforcement and supports roadway safety across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)