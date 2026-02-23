307th OSS gains new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crowd of friends, family, and Airmen applaud after U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenny Squires takes command of the 307th Operations Support Squadron during a ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2026. Immediately after taking command, he addressed the unit for the first time as commander, reminding them of their critical role in strategic air power and encouraging them to push innovations and ideas that enhance their part in the B-52 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)