(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th OSS gains a new commander [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    307th OSS gains a new commander

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenny Squires, 307th Operations Support Squadron commander, looks on during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2026. Squires is a Master Navigator with more than 3,000 hours in the B-52 Stratofortress. He served as 307th OSS director of operations before taking command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 12:16
    Photo ID: 9540361
    VIRIN: 260226-F-YH293-1014
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 493.98 KB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th OSS gains a new commander [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    307th OSS gains a new commander
    307th OSS gains new commander
    307th OSS gains new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    307th OSS gains new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery