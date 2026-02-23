307th OSS gains a new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenny Squires, 307th Operations Support Squadron commander, looks on during the unit’s change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2026. Squires is a Master Navigator with more than 3,000 hours in the B-52 Stratofortress. He served as 307th OSS director of operations before taking command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)