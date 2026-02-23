307th OSS gains new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenny Squires, 307th Operations Support Squadron commander, accepts the unit guidon from Col. Aaron Bohl, 307th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2026. Squires brings more than 20 years of experience as a B-52 Stratofortress aviator and instructor to his new role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)