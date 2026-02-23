307th OSS gains new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kenny Squires, 307th Operations Support Squadron commander, accepts the unit guidon from Col. Aaron Bohl, 307th Operations Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Feb. 26, 2026. Squires brings more than 20 years of experience as a B-52 Stratofortress aviator and instructor to his new role. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9540363
|VIRIN:
|260226-F-YH293-1025
|Resolution:
|1200x1799
|Size:
|612.79 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
