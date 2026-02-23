Leaders and Staff of the Camp Ripley Training Center in Minnesota recently celebrated the service of two colleagues with a friendly chili cook-off Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the installation headquarters. The event, inspired by the upcoming National Chili Day, was a wonderful opportunity for the entire team to come together and to recognize 1Lt. Justin Dixon, Camp Ripley Assistant Operations Officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaisone Ithivongkham, Personnel and Community Activities Director as they prepare to move on with the next phase of their careers.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 11:01
|Photo ID:
|9540122
|VIRIN:
|260226-Z-KL308-9680
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior’s Choice Chooses Chili during Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
“Warrior’s Choice” Chooses Chili during Coworker’s Celebration
No keywords found.