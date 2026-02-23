Photo By Anthony Housey | Leaders and Staff of the Camp Ripley Training Center in Minnesota recently celebrated...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | Leaders and Staff of the Camp Ripley Training Center in Minnesota recently celebrated the service of two colleagues with a friendly chili cook-off Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the installation headquarters. The event, inspired by the upcoming National Chili Day, was a wonderful opportunity for the entire team to come together and to recognize 1Lt. Justin Dixon, Camp Ripley Assistant Operations Officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaisone Ithivongkham, Personnel and Community Activities Director as they prepare to move on with the next phase of their careers. see less | View Image Page

February 28, 2026 (LITTLE FALLS, Minnesota) – Few meals are as synonymous with military life as a steaming bowl of chili. Whether served in a dining facility after a long day in the field, ladled out of a massive pot during a unit fundraiser, or heated from an MRE pouch on a cold range, chili has earned its place as a staple comfort food for American service members. It is hearty, affordable, easy to prepare in bulk, and adaptable to almost any environment.



At the Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minnesota, chili is the choice meal fighting back against the chill of Minnesota’s winter weather. Camp Ripley’s motto is the “Warrior’s Choice” and for Soldiers gathered in an armory, at a range or in a remote training area, the warmth of a nice bowl of chili increases moral every time.

Chili’s popularity in the military is rooted in practicality. Units need meals that provide high calorie volume, balanced nutrition, and simple preparation. Though based in on opinion, chili delivers protein from beef or turkey, fiber from beans, and sustained energy from tomatoes and spices. It can simmer for hours without losing flavor, allowing cooks to feed large formations efficiently. Just as importantly, it builds morale. There is something unifying about gathering around a field kitchen or slow cooker while swapping stories and decompressing after a demanding training event.



“Sometimes its too spicy and sometimes not spicy enough, but its warm and comforting and delicious. Even if you are not into all the ingrediencies, it’s a fun meal,” said 1st Lt. Colton Rossow, Camp Ripley’s Public Affairs Officer for the Minnesota National Guard.



The best military-style chili starts with quality ingredients and a methodical approach. Begin by browning ground beef, 80/20 works well for flavor, along with diced onions and minced garlic. Drain excess grease, then add tomato paste to deepen the base. Stir in crushed tomatoes, kidney and pinto beans (if you’re not in a strict “no beans” camp), and a balanced spice blend: chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, black pepper, and a touch of cayenne for heat. A splash of beef broth adds body, and a small square of dark chocolate or dash of coffee can subtly enhance richness.



“The key is patience and just have fun with it!” mentioned Mr. Jim Krousey of the Camp Ripely Operations Team.

Allow the chili to simmer for at least an hour, stirring occasionally. The longer it cooks, the better the flavors meld. In the field, slow cookers or large stockpots over burner systems replicate this effect. Either way, the idea isn’t to burn it; let the chili ix on its own with medium or low heat balanced and evenly distributed.



“Toppings like shredded cheese, diced onions, sour cream, and cornbread on the side make a fun addition to a chili meal. Something for variety and something to add a complimenting flavor,” said Mrs. Patty Branchaud, Senior Administrative Assistant to the Camp Ripley Command Team.



Chili competitions are common across Military installations and units alike, often inspiring organizational cookbooks. These events often raise funds for unit morale activities, family readiness groups, or charitable causes. A successful entry hinges on several criteria: flavor balance, texture, aroma, creativity, and presentation. Judges typically look for a rich, cohesive taste where spices complement rather than overpower. The meat should be tender, the beans cooked properly, and the consistency thick but not pasty. Some competitors experiment with regional variations—Texas-style (no beans), white chicken chili, or even venison-based recipes during hunting season. Garnish and storytelling matter too; cooks who explain their recipe’s inspiration often connect with judges and peers on a deeper level.



For the Command Team and staff at the Camp Ripley Training Center, chili cookoffs have been a part of fun team building events and have inspired many slow cooker chefs to test their skills. Ideal, well-flavored submissions from carnivores and vegetarians alike, a full table of pots brewing with every meat available, spices, beans, vegetables, and innovations fill the headquarters along with amazing smells.



“It’s a thrill and a surprise every time on what the team makes,” said 1st Sgt. Jenny George, Operations NCOIC for the Camp Ripley Training Center. “Those who do not make chili often bring sides and snacks that make these cook-offs a wonderful event.”



The friendly chili cook-off was held Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the installation headquarters and inspired by the upcoming National Chili Day. It was a wonderful opportunity for the entire team to come together and to recognize 1Lt. Justin Dixon, Camp Ripley Assistant Operations Officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaisone Ithivongkham, Personnel and Community Activities Director as they prepare to move on with the next phase of their careers.



National Chili Day, observed annually on February 28th, carries special significance in military communities. Late February is often cold across much of the United States, making chili the perfect antidote to winter training. The day provides a lighthearted opportunity for units to pause, share a meal, and strengthen camaraderie. In a profession defined by discipline, readiness, and resilience, small traditions like a chili cook-off reinforce esprit de corps and pride. A simple bowl becomes more than food, it becomes a reminder that even in demanding environments, fellowship and morale matter.



In the end, chili in the military is about more than ingredients in a pot. It represents warmth after hardship, teamwork in preparation, and shared identity across ranks. From field exercises to National Chili Day celebrations, it remains a humble but powerful symbol of connection within the force.