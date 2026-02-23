(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Warrior's Choice Chooses Chili during Celebration

    Warrior’s Choice Chooses Chili during Celebration

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Leaders and Staff of the Camp Ripley Training Center in Minnesota recently celebrated the service of two colleagues with a friendly chili cook-off Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the installation headquarters. The event, inspired by the upcoming National Chili Day, was a wonderful opportunity for the entire team to come together and to recognize 1Lt. Justin Dixon, Camp Ripley Assistant Operations Officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaisone Ithivongkham, Personnel and Community Activities Director as they prepare to move on with the next phase of their careers.

