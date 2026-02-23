Warrior’s Choice Chooses Chili during Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders and Staff of the Camp Ripley Training Center in Minnesota recently celebrated the service of two colleagues with a friendly chili cook-off Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the installation headquarters. The event, inspired by the upcoming National Chili Day, was a wonderful opportunity for the entire team to come together and to recognize 1Lt. Justin Dixon, Camp Ripley Assistant Operations Officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kaisone Ithivongkham, Personnel and Community Activities Director as they prepare to move on with the next phase of their careers.