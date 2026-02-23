Army Reserve leader recognizes Food Bank’s efforts during government furlough

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division presented a certificate of appreciation to the Food Bank of South Jersey Feb. 9 at the company’s headquarters in Pennsauken, N.J. The certificate recognized the Food Bank’s support of Soldiers, civilians and family members during the 43-day federal government shutdown in October-November 2025. Gerald Tieyah, Food Bank manager of volunteer services and community engagement, gives Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, 99th RD deputy commanding general, a tour of the Food Bank facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)