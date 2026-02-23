Army Reserve leader recognizes Food Bank’s efforts during government furlough

PENNSAUKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division presented a certificate of appreciation to the Food Bank of South Jersey Feb. 9 at the company’s headquarters here.
The certificate recognized the Food Bank’s support of Soldiers, civilians and family members during the 43-day federal government shutdown in October-November 2025.
“We just want to relay our gratitude toward you and recognize your service,” explained Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, 99th RD deputy commanding general, who presented the certificate to Food Bank leadership.
“It was pretty stressful on our Soldiers,” Rhodes continued. “What you did really made a huge impact to support our Soldiers and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.”
According to their website, part of the Food Bank of South Jersey’s mission is to provide food to people in need. The Food Bank maintains a food pantry on JBMDL, but increased their efforts during the furlough.
“It’s not only what you did for our Soldiers, but what you do here on a daily basis to take care of our communities as well,” Rhodes added.
If you or someone you know is in need, you can search by zip code for food-distribution sites in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties by visiting [https://foodbanksj.org/zip-code-locator/](https://foodbanksj.org/zip-code-locator/)
