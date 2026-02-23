The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division presented a certificate of appreciation to the Food Bank of South Jersey Feb. 9 at the company’s headquarters in Pennsauken, N.J. The certificate recognized the Food Bank’s support of Soldiers, civilians and family members during the 43-day federal government shutdown in October-November 2025. Gerald Tieyah, Food Bank manager of volunteer services and community engagement, gives Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, 99th RD deputy commanding general, a tour of the Food Bank facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 09:45
|Photo ID:
|9539920
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-FZ134-1002
|Resolution:
|3769x4992
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|PENNSAUKEN, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve leader recognizes Food Bank’s efforts during government furlough [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Salvatore Ottaviano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve leader recognizes Food Bank’s efforts during government furlough
No keywords found.