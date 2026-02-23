(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve leader recognizes Food Bank’s efforts during government furlough [Image 2 of 4]

    Army Reserve leader recognizes Food Bank’s efforts during government furlough

    PENNSAUKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano 

    99th Readiness Division

    The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division presented a certificate of appreciation to the Food Bank of South Jersey Feb. 9 at the company’s headquarters in Pennsauken, N.J. The certificate recognized the Food Bank’s support of Soldiers, civilians and family members during the 43-day federal government shutdown in October-November 2025. Gerald Tieyah, Food Bank manager of volunteer services and community engagement, gives Brig. Gen. John D. Rhodes, 99th RD deputy commanding general, a tour of the Food Bank facilities. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 09:45
    Photo ID: 9539920
    VIRIN: 251209-A-FZ134-1002
    Resolution: 3769x4992
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: PENNSAUKEN, NEW JERSEY, US
