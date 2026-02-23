(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Partner Educational Day in Support of Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 5 of 6]

    Joint Partner Educational Day in Support of Cobra Gold 2026

    PA YUP NAI, THAILAND

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Briana Vera 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Specialist Casian Measner, a medic with I Corps, Headquarters and Support Company, supports a Thai student demonstrating proper CPR techniques during Exercise Cobra Gold at Ban Bueng Takat School, Pa Yup Nai, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 08:03
    Photo ID: 9539841
    VIRIN: 260226-M-GT239-1276
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: PA YUP NAI, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Partner Educational Day in Support of Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    40th Infantry Division
    Cobra Gold
    I Corps
    6th Engineer Support Battalion
    Joint Partners
    CPR

