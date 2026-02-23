Joint Partner Educational Day in Support of Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Sherry Cloys, a medic with Headquarters and Support Company 40th Infantry Division, assists a Thai student on proper CPR techniques during Exercise Cobra Gold at Ban Bueng Takat School, Pa Yup Nai, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)