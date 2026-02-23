U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jaden Pang, a combat engineer with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, observes a Thai student demonstrating proper CPR techniques during Exercise Cobra Gold at Ban Bueng Takat School, Pa Yup Nai, Rayong Province, Thailand Feb. 26, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Briana Vera)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2026 08:03
|Photo ID:
|9539836
|VIRIN:
|260226-M-GT239-1272
|Resolution:
|8090x5209
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|PA YUP NAI, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Partner Educational Day in Support of Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.