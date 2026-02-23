(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct ice-breaker drill in Norway [Image 12 of 13]

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct ice-breaker drill in Norway

    NORWAY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. John Graham 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Division and 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing march following an ice-breaker drill during exercise Cold Response 26 near Bodø Air Station, Norway, Feb. 26, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. John Graham)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 03:16
    Photo ID: 9539728
    VIRIN: 260226-M-JY695-1108
    Resolution: 5796x3870
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct ice-breaker drill in Norway [Image 13 of 13], by 1LT John Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

