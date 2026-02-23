CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct ice-breaker drill in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Richard Angel, left, a transmissions chief with Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and 2nd Lt. Ethan Robinson, right, a military police officer with 2nd MAW, observe Cpl. Austin Closner, a musician with the 2nd MAW Band, during an ice-breaker drill as part of exercise Cold Response 26 near Bodø Air Station, Norway, Feb. 26, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Angel is a native of Florida, Robinson is a native of Missouri, and Closner is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. John Graham)