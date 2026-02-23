CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct ice-breaker drill in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Karen Lintag, a supply chain manager with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, climbs up a hill following an ice-breaker drill during exercise Cold Response 26 near Bodø Air Station, Norway, Feb. 26, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Lintag is a native of Alaska (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. John Graham)