    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct ice-breaker drill in Norway [Image 8 of 13]

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct ice-breaker drill in Norway

    NORWAY

    02.25.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. John Graham 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Karen Lintag, a supply chain manager with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, climbs up a hill following an ice-breaker drill during exercise Cold Response 26 near Bodø Air Station, Norway, Feb. 26, 2026. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. Lintag is a native of Alaska (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. John Graham)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.27.2026 03:16
    VIRIN: 260226-M-JY695-1087
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines conduct ice-breaker drill in Norway [Image 13 of 13], by 1LT John Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

