YONA, Guam (Feb. 21, 2026) - Families visit the Kid’s Zone during the JRM Quality of Life Expo at the Leopalace Resort Guam, Feb. 21. The annual event is designed to help service members and their families discover local and regional resources from health and wellness to travel and recreational activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)