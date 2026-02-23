Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YONA, Guam (Feb. 21, 2026) - Joint Region Marianas Fleet Readiness Programs Director Rachel Salas welcomes guests to the JRM Quality of Life Expo at the Leopalace Resort Guam, Feb. 21. The annual event is designed to help the military community discover local and regional resources from health and wellness to travel and recreational activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)