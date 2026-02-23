Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YONA, Guam (Feb. 21, 2026) - Members of the military community in Guam visit vendor booths at the JRM Quality of Life Expo at the Leopalace Resort Guam, Feb. 21. The annual event is designed to help service members and their families discover local and regional resources from health and wellness to travel and recreational activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)