Beyond the Merit Badge: Picatinny visit inspires Scouts with real-world engineering

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Cub Scouts from Pack 69 in Boonton Township, N.J., accompanied their peers in Boy Scout Troop 69, in witnessing firsthand the cutting-edge science and engineering that powers the nation's defense during a visit to Picatinny Arsenal, Feb. 18.
The visit, aimed at sparking interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), provided the young scouts with a memorable look into the vital work performed in support of the American warfighter.
U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes
