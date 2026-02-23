Beyond the Merit Badge: Picatinny visit inspires Scouts with real-world engineering

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Cub Scouts from Pack 69 in Boonton Township, N.J., accompanied their peers in Boy Scout Troop 69, in witnessing firsthand the cutting-edge science and engineering that powers the nation's defense during a visit to Picatinny Arsenal, Feb. 18. The visit, aimed at sparking interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), provided the young scouts with a memorable look into the vital work performed in support of the American warfighter. U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Cub Scouts from Pack 69 in Boonton Township, N.J., accompanied their peers in Boy Scout Troop 69, in witnessing firsthand the cutting-edge science and engineering that powers the nation's defense during a visit to Picatinny Arsenal, Feb. 18.

The visit, aimed at sparking interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), provided the young scouts with a memorable look into the vital work performed in support of the American warfighter.

The trip was a collaborative effort between the Picatinny's STEM Outreach Office and Colin Summerville, an Engineer in the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal.

Summerville, who achieved Scouting’s highest honor of Eagle Scout in 2013, also serves as Cubmaster to the Pack.

During the tour, the scouts learned how Picatinny's innovations in lethality, explosives, and firepower directly contribute to national defense. The visit to Picatinny Arsenal was more than just a field trip; it was a spark that may ignite the careers of future innovators and leaders.

“Picatinny is a local one-stop shop for the scouts to learn about careers in a variety of fields and professions,” Summerville said. “My goal in organizing this trip was not only for the kids to have a fun, exciting, and educational experience, but also for them to start thinking of what they want to do with their future.”

The day was filled with hands-on demonstrations and engaging presentations from Picatinny's top scientists and engineers to include stops at the Ballistic Evaluation Center, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Facility, Virtual Immersive Capture Technology Research Innovation Laboratory, the Printed Electronics Technology Branch, and the Fire Control Integration Lab.

The scouts were particularly captivated in meeting Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, the installation’s highest ranking official, who serves as both Picatinny Arsenal Commanding General and Portfolio Acquisition Executive Agile Sustainment & Ammunition.

“The scouts took the opportunity to discuss leadership and teamwork with someone who has made a career utilizing these skills and potential opportunities for their futures,” said Summerville. “STEM education empowers students with critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills needed to become the innovative leaders shaping the future of tomorrow.”

For many, it was a first-time glimpse into the real-world applications of the STEM concepts they learn about in school.

“As a former scout and current scout leader, the scouting curriculum aims to provide scouts with experiences and opportunities outside of what a child may traditionally get from their schooling,” Summerville said. “Broadening their education helps them to both become better members of their community and prepare them for adulthood.”

Picatinny Arsenal, the Joint Center of Excellence for Guns and Ammunition, is at the forefront of developing advanced conventional weapon systems and ammunition for all branches of the U.S. military.

The Arsenal's mission is to ensure that the nation's warfighters have a decisive edge on the battlefield.