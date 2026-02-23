(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit [Image 1 of 2]

    Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit

    MILAN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    The family of Staff Sgt. Daniela Martinez pose for a photo after her promotion ceremony. Martinez was promoted in the Illinois Army National Guard during a ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 21, in the Milan-based 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Chris Garibay, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 18:03
    Photo ID: 9539133
    VIRIN: 260221-D-A3519-3012
    Resolution: 1131x848
    Size: 222.05 KB
    Location: MILAN, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

