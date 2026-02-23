Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The family of Staff Sgt. Daniela Martinez pose for a photo after her promotion ceremony. Martinez was promoted in the Illinois Army National Guard during a ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 21, in the Milan-based 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Chris Garibay, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment)