(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit

    MILAN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Claudia Morales pins staff sergeant rank on her sister, Daniela Martinez. Martinez was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in the Illinois Army National Guard during a ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 21, in the Milan-based 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Chris Garibay, 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9539132
    VIRIN: 260221-D-A3519-8356
    Resolution: 1131x848
    Size: 270.21 KB
    Location: MILAN, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit
    Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    Army National Guard
    Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery