Illinois National Guard Soldier Promoted to Staff Sergeant in Milan-based Unit

Daniela Martinez was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant in the Illinois Army National Guard during a ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 21, in the Milan-based 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment. The promotion ceremony was a family affair, as Staff Sgt. Martinez had her new rank pinned on by her sisters, Fernanda Figueroa and Claudia Morales. Also, witnessing the significant milestone in her military career were her mother, Guadalupe Hernandez, and her father, Fernando Martinez. About the Illinois National Guard: The Illinois National Guard traces its origins to the first muster of a colonial French militia in Kaskaskia on May 9, 1723. It is the oldest component of the U.S. military and serves a dual federal and state mission.The Guard is composed of the Illinois Army National Guard and the Illinois Air National Guard, with approximately 13,000 members. Its motto is "Always Ready, Always There." Throughout its long history, the Illinois National Guard has participated in every major U.S. conflict, from the American Revolution to recent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Notable members include Abraham Lincoln, who served as a captain during the Black Hawk War. The Guard also responds to domestic emergencies, such as the Great Flood of 1993 and the Great Tri-State Tornado of 1925.