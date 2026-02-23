Staff Sgt. Franqui ETS award

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Brooke Stevens, bugle group leader of The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, congradulates Staff Sgt. Francis Franqui for his Army Commendation Medal at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on February 26, 2026. Staff Sgt. Franqui is leaving active duty after over 12 years of honorable service as a bugle musician assigned to the Fife and Drum Corps.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)
