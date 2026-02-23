(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Franqui ETS award [Image 4 of 7]

    Staff Sgt. Franqui ETS award

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Mueller, left, a bugle musician assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, presents the Army Commendation Medal to Staff Sgt. Francis Franqui, right, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on February 26, 2026. Staff Sgt. Franqui is leaving active duty after over 12 years of honorable service as a bugle musician assigned to the Fife and Drum Corps.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.26.2026 16:31
    Photo ID: 9539008
    VIRIN: 260226-A-MO284-1004
    Resolution: 5200x4160
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Franqui ETS award [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Gabriel Bacewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

