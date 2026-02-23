U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Mueller, left, a bugle musician assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, presents the Army Commendation Medal to Staff Sgt. Francis Franqui, right, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on February 26, 2026. Staff Sgt. Franqui is leaving active duty after over 12 years of honorable service as a bugle musician assigned to the Fife and Drum Corps.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2026 16:31
|Photo ID:
|9539002
|VIRIN:
|260226-A-MO284-1002
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Staff Sgt. Franqui ETS award [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Gabriel Bacewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.