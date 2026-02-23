Staff Sgt. Franqui ETS award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Paul Mueller, left, a bugle musician assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, presents the Army Commendation Medal to Staff Sgt. Francis Franqui, right, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., on February 26, 2026. Staff Sgt. Franqui is leaving active duty after over 12 years of honorable service as a bugle musician assigned to the Fife and Drum Corps.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)